T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TROW opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

