Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Symrise Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of SYIEY traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 102,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,037. Symrise has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.97.
About Symrise
