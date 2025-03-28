Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the February 28th total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Symrise Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of SYIEY traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 102,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,037. Symrise has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.97.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

