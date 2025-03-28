Sylebra Capital Llc Buys 821,610 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 821,610 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $4,502,422.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,669,326 shares in the company, valued at $69,427,906.48. This trade represents a 6.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 990,411 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $4,318,191.96.

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $343.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.41. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

