S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 51.47% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

