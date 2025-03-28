Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.75, but opened at $22.01. Super Hi International shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands.

Super Hi International Trading Down 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Hi International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Super Hi International during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Super Hi International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

