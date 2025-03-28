Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s current price.

SGHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

SGHC opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Super Group by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 157,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Super Group by 106.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Super Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Super Group by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,234,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,418 shares during the period. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

