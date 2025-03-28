Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

