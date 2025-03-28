StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $7.30.
SeaChange International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.