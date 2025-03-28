StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTHGet Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Price Performance

Shares of BPTH opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

About Bio-Path

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.