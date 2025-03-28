Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR)

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Get Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

Shares of NYSEARCA:INR opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.