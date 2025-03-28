Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Steelcase updated its Q1 guidance to $0.13-0.17 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.130-0.170 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

About Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

