Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (GVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th. This is a 230.0% increase from Staude Capital Global Value Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Staude Capital Global Value Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96.
About Staude Capital Global Value Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Staude Capital Global Value Fund
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Momentum Stocks Near 52-Week Highs to Watch for More Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Staude Capital Global Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staude Capital Global Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.