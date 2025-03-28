Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (GVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 30th. This is a 230.0% increase from Staude Capital Global Value Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96.

About Staude Capital Global Value Fund

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

