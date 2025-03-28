Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 0.3% increase from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

SGBLY stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Standard Bank Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $14.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

