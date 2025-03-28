STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Buys $598,122.24 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 34,296 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $598,122.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,319,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,855,411.04. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 108,720 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $1,952,611.20.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 93,124 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,394.96.

On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,151,729.92.

On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $4,421,337.80.

On Friday, February 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $565,880.68.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 259,616 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $3,883,855.36.

On Thursday, January 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 8,221 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $176,751.50.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 21,155 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $453,986.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.64 million, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 0.66. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 78.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 79.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

