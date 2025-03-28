SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Up 197.7% in March

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 197.7% from the February 28th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 258,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,801. SSE has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSEZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

