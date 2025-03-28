SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 92168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SRH Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRH Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 192,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

