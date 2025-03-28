SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEWGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 92168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRH Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 192,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

