SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 92168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.
SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
