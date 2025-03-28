Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 453.2% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 6,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.50. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.31% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

