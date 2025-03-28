Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

