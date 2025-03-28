Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
