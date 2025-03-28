SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.09 and last traded at $85.46. Approximately 67,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 112,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

