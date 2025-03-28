Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Director Sells $27,520.00 in Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) Director Michael Toporek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $27,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,480. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Soluna Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLNH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 238,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,947. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.03. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Institutional Trading of Soluna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNH. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soluna in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Soluna by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Soluna in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Soluna during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soluna during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

