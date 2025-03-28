So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. So-Young International had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

NASDAQ SY opened at $0.94 on Friday. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.91.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

