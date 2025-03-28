Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk Sells 22,700 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.6 %

Snap-on stock opened at $335.40 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.75.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.40.

Get Our Latest Report on SNA

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.