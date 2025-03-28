Slagle Financial LLC Sells 64,813 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Slagle Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,813 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of AT&T by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 453,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,813,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 184,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

