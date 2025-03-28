SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.46) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SkinBioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 237.95% and a negative return on equity of 115.86%.
SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics stock opened at GBX 23.86 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.01. SkinBioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.45 ($0.34). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.
About SkinBioTherapeutics
