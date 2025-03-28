SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.46) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SkinBioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 237.95% and a negative return on equity of 115.86%.

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics stock opened at GBX 23.86 ($0.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.01. SkinBioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 26.45 ($0.34). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.

Get SkinBioTherapeutics alerts:

About SkinBioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.