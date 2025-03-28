Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $124.32 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

