Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,395,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMVM stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $250.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.3854 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.