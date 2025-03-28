Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.10. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

