Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Grows By 725.0%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLBMF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Wallbridge Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
