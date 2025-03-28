Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Grows By 725.0%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLBMF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Wallbridge Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

