Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Expands By 185.9%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 185.9% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,400. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.6578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

