Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Grows By 160.0%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.
Samsonite International Stock Performance
Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $942.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Samsonite International
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
