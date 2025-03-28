Short Interest in Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Declines By 57.1%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LDSCY stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

