Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Decreases By 44.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 252,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.41. 40,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

