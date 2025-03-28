Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Expands By 262.9%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 262.9% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned 1.84% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ISHG traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $70.54. 3,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $70.10.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.