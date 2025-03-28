Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Declines By 57.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJU. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSJU opened at $25.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

