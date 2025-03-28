Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 84.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,459 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 161,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BSMS stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

