Short Interest in International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Grows By 100.0%

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
International Distributions Services Price Performance
ROYMY remained flat at $9.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. International Distributions Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
