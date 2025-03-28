Short Interest in International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Grows By 100.0%

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

ROYMY remained flat at $9.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. International Distributions Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

About International Distributions Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.