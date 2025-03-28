Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Drops By 44.2%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,700 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 2,388,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 783.4 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF remained flat at $15.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. Inpex has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About Inpex

Featured Stories

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

