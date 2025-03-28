Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Drops By 44.2%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,700 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 2,388,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 783.4 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF remained flat at $15.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. Inpex has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
About Inpex
