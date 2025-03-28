Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Increases By 255.7%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 255.7% from the February 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.63. 3,759,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,903. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
