Short Interest in Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Grows By 1,300.0%

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Environmental Tectonics Trading Up 5.5 %

OTCMKTS ETCC opened at $1.72 on Friday. Environmental Tectonics has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 98.37% and a net margin of 13.74%.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

