Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Rises By 3,300.0%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dundee Price Performance

Shares of Dundee stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 36.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

