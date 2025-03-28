Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Increases By 481.4%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 481.4% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DBS Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.62. 63,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $127.25. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $93.23 and a 12 month high of $145.35.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.8021 per share. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Separately, Citigroup raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

