Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Increases By 397.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 397.0% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 165,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,115. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.