Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Increases By 397.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 397.0% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 165,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,115. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
