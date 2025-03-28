Short Interest in Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Declines By 90.9%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bancorp 34 Stock Performance

BCTF remained flat at $12.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 million, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.35. Bancorp 34 has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

