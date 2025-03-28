Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Rises By 100.7%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the February 28th total of 60,100 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aptevo Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.
Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 18.8 %
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
