Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Rises By 100.7%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the February 28th total of 60,100 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aptevo Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APVO

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 18.8 %

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.11. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.