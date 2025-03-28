Short Interest in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Decreases By 53.1%

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HIDE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of -0.08. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $23.80.
About Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.