Short Interest in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Decreases By 53.1%

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIDE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of -0.08. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $23.80.

Get Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF alerts:

About Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.