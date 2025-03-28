Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STSS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 4,846,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $839,544.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.47. Sharps Technology has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

