SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 64.3% in March

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGS Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. SGS has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

SGS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

