SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Short Interest Down 72.5% in March

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 1.62% of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:GINX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 25,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,636. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

