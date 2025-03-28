SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (GINX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 28th

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1984 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 436.3% increase from SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GINX opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.82.
About SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF
