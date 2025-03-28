Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of Serco Group stock remained flat at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Serco Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

